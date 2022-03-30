News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Owls at Suffolk sanctuary unable to fly outside due to bird flu cases

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 5:18 PM March 30, 2022
An afternoon visit to the Suffolk Owl Sanctuary

Suffolk Owl Sanctuary has been forced to postpone its flying season because of bird flu - Credit: citizenside.com

Suffolk Owl Sanctuary has been forced to postpone its planned resumption of flying displays due to bird flu outbreaks across the county.

The sanctuary, which is located at Stonham Barns in Stonham Aspal, had planned to resume flying displays with its birds of prey on Saturday.

However, due to outbreaks of the disease have happened within 15km of the sanctuary, bosses have been forced to delay this. 

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) has installed a number of protection zones around farms that have seen cases of bird flu.

Chris Astridge, from Suffolk Owl Sanctuary, said: "We were advised by DEFRA yesterday morning that due to the many outbreaks of Bird Flu in the close vicinity we have to stop flying all our birds in displays or taking injured wild raptors into our hospital until further notice.

Suffolk Owl Sanctuary is at Stonham Barns, near Stowmarket

Suffolk Owl Sanctuary is at Stonham Barns, near Stowmarket - Credit: citizenside.com

"This is to protect them from the risk of contracting the virus from wild birds, which can prove deadly to them."

Mr Astridge added: "This obviously comes as a bit of a blow just before Easter as our flying team has been exercising for some weeks in preparation, so they will have to stand down for, who knows, a few weeks at the very best.

"Though this will disappoint our regular visitors, we hope the ability to re-open will not be more than a few weeks away."

Bird flu
Suffolk Live News
Stowmarket News
Mid Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Jan Etherington with her dog Jagger on Walberswick beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Holiday Destinations

'Heaven on earth' - Suffolk beach named one of the best in England

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
A cold weather front moved across the east coast on Sunday bringing snowfall to many parts, includin

Suffolk Live News

Snow possible in Suffolk this week as warm spell ends

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
This town cottage in Southwold is on the market for £1 million

Suffolk Live News

Look inside £1million cottage in Southwold with bags of character

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Land off Barking Road in Needham Market where plans have been lodged for 279 homes

Planning

Conservation group concerned new 279 homes plans will create 'new village'

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon