Owls at Suffolk sanctuary unable to fly outside due to bird flu cases

Suffolk Owl Sanctuary has been forced to postpone its flying season because of bird flu - Credit: citizenside.com

Suffolk Owl Sanctuary has been forced to postpone its planned resumption of flying displays due to bird flu outbreaks across the county.

The sanctuary, which is located at Stonham Barns in Stonham Aspal, had planned to resume flying displays with its birds of prey on Saturday.

However, due to outbreaks of the disease have happened within 15km of the sanctuary, bosses have been forced to delay this.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) has installed a number of protection zones around farms that have seen cases of bird flu.

Chris Astridge, from Suffolk Owl Sanctuary, said: "We were advised by DEFRA yesterday morning that due to the many outbreaks of Bird Flu in the close vicinity we have to stop flying all our birds in displays or taking injured wild raptors into our hospital until further notice.

Suffolk Owl Sanctuary is at Stonham Barns, near Stowmarket - Credit: citizenside.com

"This is to protect them from the risk of contracting the virus from wild birds, which can prove deadly to them."

Mr Astridge added: "This obviously comes as a bit of a blow just before Easter as our flying team has been exercising for some weeks in preparation, so they will have to stand down for, who knows, a few weeks at the very best.

"Though this will disappoint our regular visitors, we hope the ability to re-open will not be more than a few weeks away."