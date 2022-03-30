Third bird flu case identified in east Suffolk this month
- Credit: Danielle Booden
A further case of bird flu has been identified near Woodbridge – the eighth outbreak reported in Suffolk in the last few weeks.
Suffolk Trading Standards confirmed a 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone have been put in place around Otley, Debach, Clopton and Swilland.
The zones were put in place by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
It is the third outbreak confirmed around the Woodbridge area since the middle of March.
Suffolk Trading Standards has recently confirmed outbreaks of bird flu on farms in west, mid and east Suffolk since the end of February.
The cases have prompted Christine Middlemiss, the UK's chief veterinary officer, to urge poultry owners to keep their birds inside to prevent the spread of the disease.
She said: "Many poultry keepers in Suffolk have excellent biosecurity standards but the number of cases we are seeing suggests that not enough is being done by all bird keepers to keep bird flu out.
"Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands, you must take action now to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease.
"The avian flu outbreak has not gone away and implementing scrupulous biosecurity remains absolutely critical.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk actor to return for final ever episode of Holby City
- 2 Williams joins from Man United as 'head of recruitment'
- 3 Suffolk luxury resort named as one of the best places for a spa break in UK
- 4 Road closed near Suffolk town after vehicle overturned in field
- 5 Town skipper Sam Morsy on Kieran McKenna's 'eye opening' methods and where it went wrong for Paul Cook
- 6 Final details for 146 homes in Suffolk village set for approval
- 7 See inside this amazing mill conversion for sale for half a million
- 8 ITFC Fans' Forum 3: What was said by McKenna, Ashton and Rolls
- 9 Drivers involved in road rage incident on A14 near Orwell Bridge
- 10 'Young, hungry, technical, athletic' - McKenna says summer signings could take Ipswich Town to a 'new level'
"You must continue to regularly clean and disinfect your footwear and clothes before entering enclosures, stop your birds mixing with any wild birds and only allow visitors that are strictly necessary.
"It is your actions that will help keep your birds safe."