Incredible picture of Milky Way captured near Suffolk coast

A stunning picture of the Milky Way above a Suffolk beach has been captured - Credit: Jon Allard Photography

A photographer has captured an incredible photo of the Milky Way galaxy near a popular Suffolk beach.

Jon Allard captured the mesmerising photo above Greyfriars Medieval Friary near Dunwich beach on the evening of Saturday, August 21.

Mr Allard said he was pleased with the photo he managed to take because the Milky Way core season – the best time of the year to see the Milky Way – is getting near the end and it is more vertical in the sky.

This is not the first time Mr Allard has been able to capture the Milky Way, as the photographer managed to get a shot of the phenomenon over Offord beach earlier this year.

Mr Allard has also managed to capture an amazing picture of the Milky Way above the iconic Scallop sculpture in Aldeburgh.



