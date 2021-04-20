News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Breaking

Man with life-threatening injuries after being burned at petrol station

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 12:04 PM April 20, 2021   
An air ambulance, land ambulance and several fire crews have been called to the Persimmon Homes site off Ellen Aldous...

A man has been taken to hospital by air ambulance after being burned at Lady Lane Garage in Hadleigh - Credit: EEAA

A Hadleigh petrol station fire has left a man in his 40s with life-threatening injuries. 

The seriously burned man was taken to hospital by air ambulance after the fire at Lady Lane Garage just before 7.20am this morning. 

He has been taken to the specialist burns unit at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford and his injuries are thought to life-changing/life-threatening, according to Suffolk police. 

Police would like to thank members of the public on the scene who initially came to the man’s aid.

Local roads were closed to assist in the response but have since reopened.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident but believe that nobody else was involved.

Most Read

  1. 1 Photos of suspected stolen dogs released in bid to find owners
  2. 2 Retailer to pay £60K after multiple food hygiene breaches in Sudbury store
  3. 3 'We can look forward to the transfer window' - Cook on summer plans
  1. 4 Theft of historic Royal Mail post boxes 'a worrying trend'
  2. 5 New survey reveals Suffolk's property hotspots
  3. 6 Plans for new KFC and Starbucks refused
  4. 7 Dog walker in his 60s assaulted at Stour Valley beauty spot
  5. 8 Large scratches left on cars all parked on same road overnight
  6. 9 Commuter faces full trains on line from East Anglia to London
  7. 10 Stephen Ward on play-offs belief, Cook's criticism and his future
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Hadleigh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police patrolled the waterfront on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Isaacs call police after quayside drinkers cause chaos outside bar

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Luke Chambers pictured ahead of the game.

Cook discusses Chambers' future after captain dropped at Charlton

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Paul Cook at Charlton Athletic

'It was a tiny step forwards' - Cook on 0-0 draw at Charlton

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
St Peters Street was still quiet. Ipswich highstreet was swarming with people as the shops, hairdres

Coronavirus

The 20 places in Suffolk that recorded the most coronavirus cases this week

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon