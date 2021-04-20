Man with life-threatening injuries after being burned at petrol station

Breaking

Published: 12:04 PM April 20, 2021

A man has been taken to hospital by air ambulance after being burned at Lady Lane Garage in Hadleigh - Credit: EEAA

A Hadleigh petrol station fire has left a man in his 40s with life-threatening injuries.

The seriously burned man was taken to hospital by air ambulance after the fire at Lady Lane Garage just before 7.20am this morning.

He has been taken to the specialist burns unit at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford and his injuries are thought to life-changing/life-threatening, according to Suffolk police.

Police would like to thank members of the public on the scene who initially came to the man’s aid.

Local roads were closed to assist in the response but have since reopened.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident but believe that nobody else was involved.