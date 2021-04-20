Breaking
Man with life-threatening injuries after being burned at petrol station
Published: 12:04 PM April 20, 2021
Credit: EEAA
A Hadleigh petrol station fire has left a man in his 40s with life-threatening injuries.
The seriously burned man was taken to hospital by air ambulance after the fire at Lady Lane Garage just before 7.20am this morning.
He has been taken to the specialist burns unit at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford and his injuries are thought to life-changing/life-threatening, according to Suffolk police.
Police would like to thank members of the public on the scene who initially came to the man’s aid.
Local roads were closed to assist in the response but have since reopened.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident but believe that nobody else was involved.
