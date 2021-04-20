News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Community thanked for helping seriously burned man at Hadleigh petrol station

Johnny Griffith and Charlotte McLaughlin

Published: 1:54 PM April 20, 2021   
The pumps are now out of order at Gulf Lady Lane Petrol Station in Hadleigh

The pumps are now out of order at Gulf Lady Lane Petrol Station in Hadleigh

A man with life-threatening injuries was helped by the local community after a fire at a garage in Hadleigh. 

Customers at Lady Lane Garage, in Lady Lane, rushed to the aid of a seriously burned man in his 40s just before 7.20am this morning. 

Harry Evans, who works at the petrol station and Londis shop, said he was "in shock" when it happened but did scramble to get fire extinguishers from the back of the premises.

The 26-year-old added that as he arrived people had taken other fire extinguishers, from the front, to put the man out. 

He told the EADT: "Another lady trained in health and safety, she said we should get some wet towels, fill them with water, and laid them on him."

Several Lady Lane Garage customers came to the aid of the seriously burned man in Hadleigh

Several Lady Lane Garage customers came to the aid of the seriously burned man in Hadleigh

Customers, who included a girl that called emergency services, stayed with the man to keep him awake.

Mr Evans then saw two Suffolk fire crews from Princes Street and Hadleigh arrive at the scene. 

The man was then airlifted to the specialist burns unit at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. An East of England NHS Trust Ambulance and rapid response vehicle also attended.

His injuries are thought to be life-changing/life-threatening, say Suffolk police. 

Police have expressed their gratitude to members of the public on the scene who initially came to the man’s aid.

Local roads were closed in the wake of the blaze by police but have since reopened.

Lady Lane Petrol Station did also reopen after more than three hours of being shut.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident but believe that nobody else was involved.

