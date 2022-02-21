News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Over 1000 homes without power after Storm Franklin batters county

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:20 AM February 21, 2022
Updated: 8:38 AM February 21, 2022
A falling tree brought down power lines in Clare

Fallen trees and high winds have left many homes across Suffolk without power - Credit: Suffolk Highways

More than 1,000 homes and businesses across Suffolk have been left without power after high winds from Storm Franklin battered the county. 

There are currently around 1,300 homes in Suffolk without power as a result of the high winds and fallen trees hitting power lines. 

Engineers from UK Power Network are currently working to fix numerous power cuts across the region after the third names storm in under a week. 

Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Orford, Framlingham, Leiston, Stowmarket and Halesworth are among the towns that have seen hundreds of homes affected by outages.

A yellow weather warning has been put in place by the Met Office for Storm Franklin between 12pm yesterday, Sunday and 1pm today, Monday, February 21. 

It comes after strong winds from Storm Eunice battered Suffolk on Friday, causing widespread disruption on the roads, falling trees and damage to homes.

More than 5,000 homes in Suffolk were left without power after Storm Eunice brought down electricity cables across the county.

For more information on your power cut or to check when your power will be back on click here


Suffolk

