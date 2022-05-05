Four Suffolk buildings win prestigious architecture awards

Four Suffolk buildings have been named among the best-designed in East Anglia after scooping prestigious awards.

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) East Awards 2022 recognised buildings for their architectural merit.

There were four Suffolk projects have been named among the 17 eastern winners this year.

The viewing tower at Sutton Hoo was one of four RIBA East Award winners - Credit: Paul Geater

In our county, the viewing tower at Sutton Hoo near Woodbridge, Aldeburgh House, Stone Cottage in Hinton and the New Wolsey Theatre Participation Building and Theatre Square in Ipswich were those honoured by RIBA after a shortlist was announced in February.

Aldeburgh House by David Walker Architects - Credit: TIMOTHY SOAR/RIBA

Tom Holbrook, regional jury chair, said: "The 17 winning projects in the Eastern Region this year illustrate the sheer diversity that architects’ spatial intelligence can contribute to society: from the most modest single-room extension through to complex civic projects that have been crafted over years.

Stone Cottage by Haysom Ward Miller Architects - Credit: Richard Fraser/RIBA

"It was particularly exciting for the jury to see how these excellent projects had supported their commissioners and users through the pandemic in different ways, providing refuge and respite in an uncertain period."

NW2 Participation Building and Theatre Square in Ipswich - Credit: Peter Cook/RIBA

The RIBA East Award winners will now be considered for a highly-coveted national award in recognition of their architectural excellence, with the winners announced in June.