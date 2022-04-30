Could you offer these rescue animals their forever home in Suffolk?
From the confident to those that need a caring and patient home environment, these rescue animals are in search of their forever home.
Dogs, rabbits, cats, ferrets and more have been brought into the RSPCA Ipswich and East Suffolk team, which has shared the loving personalities of some of the current furry occupants.
Dogs
Cody
Cody or "curious Cody" as he is called by members of staff at the branch is still looking for his forever home.
He was transferred to the branch from another RSPCA centre on behaviour grounds.
He is looking for experienced adopters who would enjoy continuing his ongoing reward-based training.
Cody would best suit a quiet, low populated area where there are fewer passing vehicles, people and dogs.
Breed: Poodle Crossbreed
Gender: Male
Size: Small
Living with other animals: Cannot live with another dog, cannot live with a cat, and cannot live with small animals
Family Situation: Adult home only
Experienced Required: Experienced home required
Wespe
Wespe was bbrought into the care of the RSPCA via an inspector, due to welfare concerns in her previous home.
When she arrived she was heavily pregnant and gave birth to six puppies, who have all now found their forever homes and Wespe has now been spayed.
Described by members of staff as a "sweet girl" Wespe is looking for a quiet household in a rural area, with people with older children and no other pets.
Future owners would ideally have previous dog experiences and should be willing to continue her reward-based training.
Wespe is reactive to other dogs and has also demonstrated some undesirable behaviours around doorways, which might need further management and training in the home.
Breed: German Shepherd
Gender: Female
Size: Large
Living with other animals: Cannot live with another dog, cannot live with a cat, and cannot live with small animals
Family situation: Could live with children of secondary school age
Bella
Bella, or Bouncy Bella as she is known at the RSCPA shelter, is still looking for her forever home after she was brought into care when her previous owners could no longer look after her.
The RSPCA website states: "Bella has had ongoing skin, ear and eye issues prior to and in our care, which is typical of her breed.
"This is something her future adopters should be willing to treat if and when flare-ups occur in future.
"She is currently receiving weekly medicated baths which will need to be continued in the home and gradually reduced."
Due to how uncomfortable she was when receiving veterinary treatment and medication when she arrived at the shelter, staff are recommending that future adopters provide Bella with training as well as muzzle training for future vet examinations.
Breed: Crossbreed
Gender: Female
Size: Large
Living with other animals: Cannot live with another dog, cannot live with a cat, and cannot live with small animals
Family situation: Adult only home
Cats
Hector
Hector was placed into the care of the RSPCA after his previous owner could no longer care for him.
He has been described as "sweet natured" and a "very sensitive soul" and is looking for a calm and quiet environment to move into.
Hector loves his chin being rubbed and loves sitting on a soft blanket watching the world go by.
Breed: Domestic short-haired
Gender: Male
Age: Senior
Living with other animals: Cannot live with a dog and cannot live with another cat
Family Situation: May live with teenage children (13+ years)
Jackson and Abbie
Jackson and Abbie are looking for a forever home together after they came into the centre following a change in circumstance for their previous owner.
At first, the pair seemed very shy but members of staff said with the right time and patience they have really started to show their true characters.
Abbie was born with one of her back paws missing but this does not affect her life.
Breed: Domestic short-haired
Gender: Male & Female
Age: Senior
Living with other animals: They cannot live with a dog or cat
Family Situation: May live with older children (8+ years)
Rabbits
Iris and Bronagh
The two rabbits were also brought into the care of the RSPCA after they were removed from a property by an inspector.
Due to a poor start in life, they can be a little bit nervous around people.
Iris and Bronagh are a happily bonded pair so will need to go off to their new forever home together.
Gender: Female
Age: Iris - 3 Years/Bronagh - 2 Years
Breed: Rex
Thelma and Louise
The pair came into the care of the branch after they were removed from a property following an inspection.
Due to a lack of socialisation the two are very nervous around people and are looking to go to a quiet home, with understanding owners who can slowly gain their trust.
Staff at the branch have described the pair as the "absolute best of friends" so they will need to go to their new home together.
Gender: Female
Age: 1 Year
Breed: Dutch Cross
Ferrets
Poppy and Dennis
Dennis and Poppy came were brought into care separately but have since become the best of friends according to staff at the centre.
Described as "full of beans" the pair loving playing, chasing and tucking up together.
Poppy is very confident around people and enjoys being in their company, and she is teaching Dennis that humans can be fun too.
Gender: Male and female
All animals featured are currently being homed at the Suffolk East and Ipswich Branch and more information can be found on the branch's website.