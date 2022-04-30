Could you offer these rescue animals their forever home in Suffolk?

Could you offer any of these animals their forever home in Suffolk? - Credit: RSPCA Ipswich and East Suffolk

From the confident to those that need a caring and patient home environment, these rescue animals are in search of their forever home.

Dogs, rabbits, cats, ferrets and more have been brought into the RSPCA Ipswich and East Suffolk team, which has shared the loving personalities of some of the current furry occupants.

Dogs

Cody

Cody or "curious Cody" as he is called by members of staff at the branch is still looking for his forever home.

Cody the poodle cross is currently still seeking a forever-home - Credit: RSPCA Ipswich and East Suffolk

He was transferred to the branch from another RSPCA centre on behaviour grounds.

He is looking for experienced adopters who would enjoy continuing his ongoing reward-based training.

Cody would best suit a quiet, low populated area where there are fewer passing vehicles, people and dogs.

Breed: Poodle Crossbreed

Gender: Male

Size: Small

Living with other animals: Cannot live with another dog, cannot live with a cat, and cannot live with small animals

Family Situation: Adult home only

Experienced Required: Experienced home required

Wespe

Wespe was bbrought into the care of the RSPCA via an inspector, due to welfare concerns in her previous home.

Could you offer Wespe her forever home? - Credit: RSPCA Ipswich and East Suffolk

When she arrived she was heavily pregnant and gave birth to six puppies, who have all now found their forever homes and Wespe has now been spayed.

Described by members of staff as a "sweet girl" Wespe is looking for a quiet household in a rural area, with people with older children and no other pets.

Future owners would ideally have previous dog experiences and should be willing to continue her reward-based training.

Wespe is reactive to other dogs and has also demonstrated some undesirable behaviours around doorways, which might need further management and training in the home.

Breed: German Shepherd

Gender: Female

Size: Large

Living with other animals: Cannot live with another dog, cannot live with a cat, and cannot live with small animals

Family situation: Could live with children of secondary school age

Bella

Bella, or Bouncy Bella as she is known at the RSCPA shelter, is still looking for her forever home after she was brought into care when her previous owners could no longer look after her.

'Bouncy' Bella is looking for a forever home in Suffolk after spending time at the county's RSPCA centre - Credit: RSPCA Suffolk Central

The RSPCA website states: "Bella has had ongoing skin, ear and eye issues prior to and in our care, which is typical of her breed.

"This is something her future adopters should be willing to treat if and when flare-ups occur in future.

"She is currently receiving weekly medicated baths which will need to be continued in the home and gradually reduced."

Due to how uncomfortable she was when receiving veterinary treatment and medication when she arrived at the shelter, staff are recommending that future adopters provide Bella with training as well as muzzle training for future vet examinations.

Breed: Crossbreed

Gender: Female

Size: Large

Living with other animals: Cannot live with another dog, cannot live with a cat, and cannot live with small animals

Family situation: Adult only home

Cats

Hector

Hector was placed into the care of the RSPCA after his previous owner could no longer care for him.

Could you offer Hector a forever home in Suffolk? - Credit: Ipswich and East Suffolk branch

He has been described as "sweet natured" and a "very sensitive soul" and is looking for a calm and quiet environment to move into.

Hector loves his chin being rubbed and loves sitting on a soft blanket watching the world go by.

Breed: Domestic short-haired

Gender: Male

Age: Senior

Living with other animals: Cannot live with a dog and cannot live with another cat

Family Situation: May live with teenage children (13+ years)

Jackson and Abbie

Jackson and Abbie are looking for a forever home together after they came into the centre following a change in circumstance for their previous owner.

Abbie (pictured) and Jackson, aged between 9-10 years, are looking for a new home together - Credit: RSPCA Suffolk Central

At first, the pair seemed very shy but members of staff said with the right time and patience they have really started to show their true characters.

Abbie was born with one of her back paws missing but this does not affect her life.

Breed: Domestic short-haired

Gender: Male & Female

Age: Senior

Living with other animals: They cannot live with a dog or cat

Family Situation: May live with older children (8+ years)

Rabbits

Iris and Bronagh

The two rabbits were also brought into the care of the RSPCA after they were removed from a property by an inspector.

The pair of beautiful ladies are looking for their forever home together - Credit: RSPCA Ipswich and East Suffolk

Due to a poor start in life, they can be a little bit nervous around people.

Iris and Bronagh are a happily bonded pair so will need to go off to their new forever home together.

Gender: Female

Age: Iris - 3 Years/Bronagh - 2 Years

Breed: Rex

Thelma and Louise

The pair came into the care of the branch after they were removed from a property following an inspection.

Due to a lack of socialisation the two are very nervous around people and are looking to go to a quiet home, with understanding owners who can slowly gain their trust.

Staff at the branch have described the pair as the "absolute best of friends" so they will need to go to their new home together.

Gender: Female

Age: 1 Year

Breed: Dutch Cross

Ferrets

Poppy and Dennis

Dennis and Poppy came were brought into care separately but have since become the best of friends according to staff at the centre.

Poppy and Dennis are looking for their forever home as a pair - Credit: Suffolk East and Ipswich Branch

Described as "full of beans" the pair loving playing, chasing and tucking up together.

Poppy is very confident around people and enjoys being in their company, and she is teaching Dennis that humans can be fun too.

Gender: Male and female

All animals featured are currently being homed at the Suffolk East and Ipswich Branch and more information can be found on the branch's website.