GALLERY: Crowds of people arrive at Suffolk Show after two-year absence
Published: 10:00 AM May 31, 2022
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Crowds of people have arrived for the first Suffolk Show to be held since the Covid pandemic.
Gates to the show, which is being held at Trinity Park in Ipswich, first opened at 7am on Tuesday.
The festival celebrating all things Suffolk is expected to attract thousands of people over Tuesday and Wednesday.
Despite the rainy weather, people still turned up in their droves to check out the stalls and attractions on offer at the park.
Tickets to the show £28.50 for an adult, £23 for over 65s and £9.50 for 15-18-year-olds, while under 15s go free.
Parking is also free at Trinity Park for the event.