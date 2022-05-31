GALLERY: Crowds of people arrive at Suffolk Show after two-year absence

Gallery

Maddi splashing around in the rain on the first day of the Suffolk Show - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Crowds of people have arrived for the first Suffolk Show to be held since the Covid pandemic.

Gates to the show, which is being held at Trinity Park in Ipswich, first opened at 7am on Tuesday.

Early morning on day one of the Suffolk Show at Trinity Park in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The festival celebrating all things Suffolk is expected to attract thousands of people over Tuesday and Wednesday.

Handlers prepare their cattle ahead of the first day of the Suffolk Show - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Despite the rainy weather, people still turned up in their droves to check out the stalls and attractions on offer at the park.

Judges prepare for the cattle classes in the Bucklesham Ring - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Tickets to the show £28.50 for an adult, £23 for over 65s and £9.50 for 15-18-year-olds, while under 15s go free.

Dogs are also welcome to the show in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Parking is also free at Trinity Park for the event.