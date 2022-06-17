Swimmers suffers hypothermia after swept out to sea off Suffolk coast

The Aldeburgh all-weather lifeboat was called to rescue to swimmers who had been swept out to sea - Credit: Hamish Miller/RNLI

A swimmer has suffered possible hypothermia after being swept out to sea off the east Suffolk coast.

The coastguard helicopter and the two lifeboats stationed at RNLI Aldeburgh were called to reports of two swimmers that had been swept out to sea due to a strong tide on Thursday.

Five swimmers had gone into the water off Shingle Street, south of Aldeburgh.

Three had returned to the beach as the time was proving to be too difficult to swim in, but two were stuck in the water as they couldn't swim back to shore.

An RNLI spokeswoman said: "One was reported clinging onto the Orford Haven buoy, while the other swimmer was swept further out to sea, as the tide was going out, so the search was time critical.

"The Coastguard requested the launch of the all weather lifeboat to assist the inshore lifeboat.

"Once on scene, the ILB crew had to search for the swimmers, as one had been pulled off the buoy due to the strength of the tide.

"That swimmer was found and recovered.

"The other was eventually found three quarters of a mile off shore.

"Both casualties were exhausted, having been in the water for nearly an hour, with one showing signs of hypothermia. In the meantime, the Coastguard helicopter had been tasked to assist in the search of the casualties and other emergency services called."

The inshore lifeboat carried out casualty care on both swimmers until arriving back at the beach, where the ambulance and helicopter crew were waiting to assess them, as there was concern about one of the swimmers.

With temperatures expected to soar today the RNLI is advising people to take care when swimming in the sea.