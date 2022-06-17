Where will be the hottest place in Suffolk today?

Temperatures are expected to soar in Suffolk today - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Temperatures are expected to soar across Suffolk today, but where will be the hottest?

Weather experts have forecasted temperatures of above 30C for most of the county today (June 17).

A level 3 heat-health alert has been issued for the region with people being urged to check on those who are most vulnerable.

According to the Met Office, Sudbury, and Bury St Edmunds will be the warmest places in the region with highs of 32C expected.

Temperatures are set to peak at about 4pm and 5pm today.

Ipswich is also expected to be warm with highs of 32C forecast.

Anyone going to the Newmarket Nights event to see Paloma Faith perform should be aware that temperatures of 31C have been forecast.

For those wanting to spend some time at the beach, temperatures are expected to be cooler.

Southwold will reach 27C, Felixstowe 29C, Aldeburgh 28C, and Lowestoft 30C.