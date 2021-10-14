Suffolk pumpkin patch named among best in the country
Published: 1:15 PM October 14, 2021
- Credit: Undley Farm
A Suffolk pumpkin patch has been named among the best in the country.
Undley Farms Pumpkin Patch near Lakenheath was named as the fifth best place to pick your own pumpkins in the UK, by holiday-firm Kett Country Cottages.
Undley farm offers a whopping 25 varieties of pumpkin.
According to its website, Undley Farm started growing pumpkins just over 20 years ago.
Last month, Undley Farm was also named among the most Instagrammable pumpkin patches in the UK.
The farm is also home to a maize maze, which has been decorated with spooky features in a Halloween makeover.
Other attractions include giant inflatables, craft stalls and a straw bale pyramid.
You can book tickets to Undley Farm here.
