Suffolk pumpkin patch named among best in the country

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 1:15 PM October 14, 2021   
Family with Pumpkins at Undley Farm,

Undley Farm's pumpkin patch, near Mildenhall, was ranked fifth best in the country and best in Suffolk - Credit: Undley Farm

A Suffolk pumpkin patch has been named among the best in the country. 

Undley Farms Pumpkin Patch near Lakenheath was named as the fifth best place to pick your own pumpkins in the UK, by holiday-firm Kett Country Cottages.

Undleys Pumpkin Patch, near Lakenheath, Mildenhall, and Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk

People collecting their pumpkins from Undley's Pumpkin Patch - Credit: Undley Farm

Undley farm offers a whopping 25 varieties of pumpkin.

According to its website, Undley Farm started growing pumpkins just over 20 years ago.

Last month, Undley Farm was also named among the most Instagrammable pumpkin patches in the UK.

Undley Farms halloween craft store, Near Lakenheath, Mildenhall, and Bury St Edmunds

Undley farm also offers a halloween craft store - Credit: Undley Farm

The farm is also home to a maize maze, which has been decorated with spooky features in a Halloween makeover.

Other attractions include giant inflatables, craft stalls and a straw bale pyramid. 

Undley Farms Pyramid of straw, near Lakenheath and Mildenhall, about 10 miles from Bury St Edmunds

Undley Farm also offers a pyramid of straw - Credit: Undley Farm

You can book tickets to Undley Farm here.

