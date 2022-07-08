News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Winner of unclaimed £83k lottery prize in Suffolk yet to come forward

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:18 AM July 8, 2022
A winning EuroMillions lottery ticket that was purchased in Suffolk remains unclaimed - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A winning lottery ticket worth £83,291 which was bought in the mid Suffolk area remains unclaimed. 

The lottery ticket was purchased on June 14, with anyone who believes they bought one on the date urged to check their ticket. 

According to Camelot, the company behind the National Lottery, the winning ticket was bought in the Mid Suffolk District Council area – which covers the likes of Stowmarket, Needham Market, Eye and Debenham.

The search is still on to find the owner of the winning ticket, who matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw.

The winning numbers on that date were 2, 7, 27, 34, 40 and the Lucky Star numbers were 3 and 11.

The ticket-holder has until December 11 to claim their prize.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

