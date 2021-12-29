Teigan Bayliss, 10, will feature in a documentary which will show how she gets on in day-to-day life - Credit: Bayliss family

The proud parents of 10-year-old Teigan Bayliss are gearing up to host a premiere of a documentary about their daughter - which will help raise awareness of cerebral palsy.

Tony and Beckie Bayliss who run the Maldon Grey near Sudbury, are inviting people to the pub on January 2, 2022 to get their first look at the footage which was filmed earlier this year.

Teigan was diagnosed with cerebral palsy after she contracted neonatal herpes (the cold sore virus) after being kissed on the lips as a newborn baby and catching meningitis.

Teigan's documentary, produced by Aturn fIlms, will premier at her parents pub The Maldon Grey on January 2, 2022 - Credit: Bayliss Family

Her father Mr Bayliss said previously: "I would say under no circumstances should anyone, even their parents, ever kiss a newborn baby on the lips.”

Teigan's parents, who took over at the Maldon Grey in October, said: "People should watch this documentary for awareness purposes to help spread the word.

"We are so grateful to Andy at Aturn Films for making this documentary happen as it means we can hopefully reach more people."

The documentary was filmed at the Maldon Grey over one day in October 2021.

Ahead of filming mum-of-five Mrs Bayliss said: "It will be me and her brother Phillip here with a few members of staff and some customers that are in the pub."

Mrs Bayliss added that her daughter has enjoyed spending time at the pub since it opened enjoying meeting customers who have described her as "wonderful".

The premiere of documentary, believed to be called 'Little Hero', will take place on Sunday, January 2 at 6pm - it has been produced by Aturn films, based in Norfolk.

Beckie and Tony Bayliss with their daughters Tracey (left) and Teigan (right) at 'Teigy Fest' in 2019 - Credit: Archant

Teigan met the director of Aturn films, Andy Blithe, when he made a previous documentary 'Fix Me' about Simon Kindleysides, a man from Norfolk who conquered the London Marathon in a robotic suit despite being paralysed from a brain tumour.

On the TeiganSmile Facebook page, which shares updates about Teigan, a post announcing the premiere said: " It would be great to see as many of you come to support her as possible."

More details about where else you can watch Teigan's documentary will be shared on the Facebook page.

Teigan Bayliss, at her festival TeigyFest in 2019 - Credit: Archant



