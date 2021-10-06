News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Therese Coffey criticised for karaoke video as Universal Credit is cut

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:40 PM October 6, 2021    Updated: 12:52 PM October 6, 2021
Therese Coffey has been criticised for singing 'I've Had The Time of My Life' as Universal Credit was cut

Therese Coffey has been criticised for singing 'I've Had The Time of My Life' as Universal Credit was cut - Credit: PA

A Suffolk MP has been criticised for singing a karaoke version of (I've Had) The Time of My Life as a controversial cut to Universal Credit came into place.

Therese Coffey, the Suffolk Coastal MP and work and pensions secretary, performed a rendition of the power ballad with fellow Tory minister and Colchester MP Will Quince at the Conservative party conference in Manchester.

Labour called the timing of her karaoke performance of the Dirty Dancing tune, as the government removes the £20 uplift to Universal Credit for millions of people, "an insult and a disgrace".

The temporary increase in the welfare payment was introduced in response to the Covid pandemic and its removal has been opposed by charities and politicians.

Jonathan Reynolds, shadow work and pensions secretary, said: "The secretary of state singing that she is having the ‘time of her life’ while making families £1,000 a year worse off today is frankly an insult and a disgrace.

"It is not too late for the government to reverse this disastrous decision, support struggling families and cancel this cut."

Suffolk Live
Therese Coffey
Suffolk

