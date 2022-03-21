News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Case of bird flu identified near Woodbridge

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:00 AM March 21, 2022
Broilers in a shed

Bird flu has been identified at a site near Woodbridge, east Suffolk (file photo) - Credit: PA

A case of bird flu has been identified near Woodbridge – the fifth outbreak reported in Suffolk in a month.

A 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone has been put in place around the infected premises, near Debach, to limit the risk of the disease spreading.

The zones were put in place by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs at 7pm on Sunday, according to a report on the government's website.

Suffolk Trading Standards has recently confirmed outbreaks of bird flu on farms in Elmswell, Gressingham, Redgrave and Market Weston since the end of February.

Protection zones were put in place around the farms and birds at the affected sites were culled.

In December, UK chief vet Christin Middlemiss said the department had taken "swift action" to limit the spread of the disease including housing measures.

She added: "However, we are seeing a growing number of bird flu cases both on commercial farms and in backyard birds right across the country.

"Many poultry keepers have excellent biosecurity standards but the number of cases we are seeing suggests that no enough is being done to keep bird flu out.

"Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands you must take action now to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease."

Suffolk Live News
Woodbridge News

Don't Miss

The man died after an accident at Mendlesham Airstrip, Suffolk police confirmed

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man in 60s dies after hang gliding accident in mid Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Jostling for the ball in the penalty area at Oxford.

Oxford United vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town concede in stoppage time in Oxford draw

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The Poacher's Pocket in Saxmundham and one of the burgers from its takeaway menu

Food and Drink

'Food worth shouting about' - east Suffolk pub relaunches takeaway menu

Tom Swindles

person
CJ Green, Mark Ashton, Emma Ratzer, Olly Magnus, Beth Mosley, Charlie Jardine

Revealed: Full list of influential leaders named in this year's Suffolk 100

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon