News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Three vehicles crash on A12 as snow covers highways

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 10:22 AM February 7, 2021    Updated: 10:23 AM February 7, 2021
The A12 at Woodbridge has been covered in a blanket of white

The A12 has been covered in snow, creating difficult conditions for drivers - Credit: Adam Thorpe

Three cars have been involved in a crash on the A12 at Stratford St Mary as snow from Storm Darcy covers major highways across the region in snow.

The incident happened at approximately 9.40am on the northbound carriageway of the A12 this morning.

A spokesperson for Suffolk police said the three vehicles had gone into the back of each other.

One person has suffered minor injuries and some traffic is backed up on the approach, however with very few vehicles on the road it is not expected to cause major disruption.

Storm Darcy, or the Beast from the East 2, has covered the region in a blanket of white, but the worst is still yet to come as the heaviest showers are due to happen later this afternoon in the east of the county.

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Essex Police are appealing for information on the man, pictured, who they would like to speak to in connection with the investigation

Appeal after dog walker 'lunged' at puppy owner

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
Volunteers monitoring field wormwood plants at at London Road Industrial Estate in Brandon

'Incredibly rare' plants burst into life on busy industrial estate

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
David 'Henry Lane has died at the age of 59 after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

'Gentle giant' Lavenham farmer dies aged 59 from brain tumour

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Bury St Edmunds town centre during the third UK lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronavirus

Covid cases continue to fall - but Ipswich is above national average

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon