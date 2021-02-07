Three vehicles crash on A12 as snow covers highways

Published: 10:22 AM February 7, 2021 Updated: 10:23 AM February 7, 2021

The A12 has been covered in snow, creating difficult conditions for drivers - Credit: Adam Thorpe

Three cars have been involved in a crash on the A12 at Stratford St Mary as snow from Storm Darcy covers major highways across the region in snow.

The incident happened at approximately 9.40am on the northbound carriageway of the A12 this morning.

A spokesperson for Suffolk police said the three vehicles had gone into the back of each other.

One person has suffered minor injuries and some traffic is backed up on the approach, however with very few vehicles on the road it is not expected to cause major disruption.

Storm Darcy, or the Beast from the East 2, has covered the region in a blanket of white, but the worst is still yet to come as the heaviest showers are due to happen later this afternoon in the east of the county.