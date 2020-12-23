Explained - what you can and can't do in Tier 4
Published: 4:10 PM December 23, 2020 Updated: 4:27 PM December 23, 2020
Suffolk is to be moved into Tier 4 on Boxing Day - but what are you allowed and not allowed to do under the country's toughest coronavirus restrictions?
Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock said it was "absolutely vital" to take swift action as case numbers escalate due to a new, mutated form of the virus.
Suffolk was previously in Tier 2, which meant that shops were allowed to open and people could meet outside provided they observed the "rule of six".
However, in Tier 4 that has all changed:
The rules say:
- No socialising with anyone outside your household or support bubble in any indoor setting.
- No socialising with anyone outside your household or support bubble in any outdoor setting.
- You should avoid travelling outside your local area, except in exceptional circumstances.
- You should work from home if possible. Where you cannot do so, you can continue to travel to the workplace.
- Non-essential retail businesses, accommodation providers, indoor leisure and sports facilities, entertainment venues, indoor attractions, personal care facilities and community halls must close.
- Hospitality venues, such as pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants must close except for takeaway (until 11pm), delivery, drive-through and click and collect services.
However, the following are allowed:
- You can meet one other person in a public outdoor setting if you maintain social distancing and follow the guidance on meeting others safely. You cannot meet in a private garden
- You can continue to do unlimited exercise outdoors alone, or with your household or support bubble. You can visit parks, countryside accessible to the public, public gardens or outdoor sports facilities
- Essential businesses, such as food shops, market stalls selling essential goods, banks, vets and medical services can stay open, in a Covid-Secure manner.
