Explained - what you can and can't do in Tier 4

Published: 4:10 PM December 23, 2020 Updated: 4:27 PM December 23, 2020

Tier 4 means much tighter restrictions for people in Suffolk - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Suffolk is to be moved into Tier 4 on Boxing Day - but what are you allowed and not allowed to do under the country's toughest coronavirus restrictions?

Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock said it was "absolutely vital" to take swift action as case numbers escalate due to a new, mutated form of the virus.

Suffolk was previously in Tier 2, which meant that shops were allowed to open and people could meet outside provided they observed the "rule of six".

However, in Tier 4 that has all changed:

The rules say:

No socialising with anyone outside your household or support bubble in any indoor setting.

No socialising with anyone outside your household or support bubble in any outdoor setting.

You should avoid travelling outside your local area, except in exceptional circumstances.

You should work from home if possible. Where you cannot do so, you can continue to travel to the workplace.

Non-essential retail businesses, accommodation providers, indoor leisure and sports facilities, entertainment venues, indoor attractions, personal care facilities and community halls must close.

Hospitality venues, such as pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants must close except for takeaway (until 11pm), delivery, drive-through and click and collect services.

You may also want to watch:

However, the following are allowed: