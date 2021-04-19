News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Blaze which destroyed Essex home was accidental, investigation finds

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 2:54 PM April 19, 2021   
Firefighters were called to the blaze in Tolleshunt Knights, near Tiptree, Essex

An investigation has found the cause of the fire was accidental - Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue Service

A large blaze which destroyed a house in Essex started accidentally, fire chiefs have confirmed. 

Fire crews spent more than three hours tackling the blaze at a detached property in Park Lane, Tolleshunt Knights, near Tiptree on Sunday afternoon. 

Six crews, from Colchester,  Mersea, Tiptree, Witham, Maldon, and Chelmsford, were called to the fire at 1.25pm and reported that both the ground and first floor were completely alight. 

The blaze completely destroyed a home in Tolleshunt Knights, Essex

Six fire crews attended the scene on Sunday - Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue Service

The roof of the property collapsed and the house was completely destroyed but no-one was injured, the fire service said. 

After initial difficulties, firefighters were able to source a good water supply from a large pond nearby and used a high-volume pump to move the water to the scene. 

The main blaze was extinguished by around 5pm but firefighters stayed on scene to dampen down the area in sections until it completely cooled. 

You may also want to watch:

Following an investigation, Essex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed today that the cause of the fire was accidental. 

Essex News

