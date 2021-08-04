A12 closed by police after serious collision

Breaking

Published: 7:46 PM August 4, 2021 Updated: 8:02 PM August 4, 2021

The incident happened on the A12 at Blythburgh, near Southwold - Credit: Google Maps

The A12 near Southwold has been closed by police after a serious collision between two cars.

The incident happened at Blythburgh shortly before 7pm on Wednesday, Suffolk police confirmed.

The road is closed in both directions and the ambulance service has been called.

However, the extent of the motorists' injuries are not known at this time.

A spokesman for Suffolk police warned the road is likely to be closed "for some time" while the motorists are treated and the vehicles are recovered.

Five Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews, from Southwold, Halesworth, Wrentham and Lowestoft South stations, were also dispatched to the collision.

A 'stop' was called by the fire service shortly before 8pm as crews stood down.