Breaking
A12 closed by police after serious collision
Published: 7:46 PM August 4, 2021 Updated: 8:02 PM August 4, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
The A12 near Southwold has been closed by police after a serious collision between two cars.
The incident happened at Blythburgh shortly before 7pm on Wednesday, Suffolk police confirmed.
The road is closed in both directions and the ambulance service has been called.
However, the extent of the motorists' injuries are not known at this time.
A spokesman for Suffolk police warned the road is likely to be closed "for some time" while the motorists are treated and the vehicles are recovered.
Five Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews, from Southwold, Halesworth, Wrentham and Lowestoft South stations, were also dispatched to the collision.
A 'stop' was called by the fire service shortly before 8pm as crews stood down.
Most Read
- 1 Edmundson ruled out of opener as Cook discusses 'four, five or six' more transfers
- 2 Swimmers report sickness symptoms after dip in Suffolk river
- 3 Haverhill firm goes into liquidation with just £2.42 in the bank
- 4 'A rut had set in and it needed to change... we will have got one or two wrong' - Cook on his Ipswich Town squad cull
- 5 Evans on Town's 'powerful' mantra, not shying away from favourites tag and working under Cook again
- 6 Suffolk pub reopens with exclusive Champagne carvery
- 7 Woman in 20s dies in single car crash on A12 in Suffolk
- 8 New plans for village cafe, shop and business units divide opinion
- 9 Nearly 20,000 parking fines since council took control of enforcement