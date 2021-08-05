Man dies in two-car crash on A12

Breaking

Published: 1:19 PM August 5, 2021 Updated: 2:33 PM August 5, 2021

The incident happened on the A12 at Blythburgh, near Southwold - Credit: Google Maps

A man has died following a two-car a crash on the A12 near Southwold.

Suffolk police were called to Blythburgh shortly after 6.50pm yesterday to a two-car collision on the northbound A12, near the A1095.

It involved a grey Renault Clio and a brown Volkswagen Touareg.

A man in his 30s was cut out of his Renault Clio by Suffolk Fire and Rescue.

He died in the East of England Ambulance Service vehicle while being taken to hospital.

The driver of the Touareg, a man aged in his 70s, sustained minor injuries and was taken to the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston.

Road closures were put in place while an investigation was carried out.

Suffolk officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, along with anyone who had a dashcam and was driving in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting CAD 311 of August 4.

Call police on101 or visit suffolk.police.uk/contact-us