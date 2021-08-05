Breaking
Man dies in two-car crash on A12
- Credit: Google Maps
A man has died following a two-car a crash on the A12 near Southwold.
Suffolk police were called to Blythburgh shortly after 6.50pm yesterday to a two-car collision on the northbound A12, near the A1095.
It involved a grey Renault Clio and a brown Volkswagen Touareg.
A man in his 30s was cut out of his Renault Clio by Suffolk Fire and Rescue.
He died in the East of England Ambulance Service vehicle while being taken to hospital.
The driver of the Touareg, a man aged in his 70s, sustained minor injuries and was taken to the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston.
Road closures were put in place while an investigation was carried out.
Suffolk officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, along with anyone who had a dashcam and was driving in the area at the time.
Most Read
- 1 A12 reopens after serious collision
- 2 'A rut had set in and it needed to change... we will have got one or two wrong' - Cook on his Ipswich Town squad cull
- 3 Family 'devastated' after elderly man's Reliant Robin tipped over
- 4 Our Ipswich Town predictions: Top scorer, best player, where they'll finish and more
- 5 Haverhill firm goes into liquidation with just £2.42 in the bank
- 6 Man who built outbuildings and lake without permission fined £1,300
- 7 Snape Maltings launches two new restaurants with far-reaching river views
- 8 Olly Murs in hospital after leg injury from Newmarket Nights gig
- 9 Swimmers report sickness symptoms after dip in Suffolk river
- 10 Suffolk pub reopens with exclusive Champagne carvery
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting CAD 311 of August 4.
Call police on101 or visit suffolk.police.uk/contact-us