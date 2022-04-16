News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man, 85, dies after serious crash on A12

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:51 PM April 16, 2022
Updated: 1:19 PM April 16, 2022
The A12 at Howe Green near Chelmsford, where the collision happened

The A12 at Howe Green near Chelmsford, where the collision happened - Credit: Google Maps

An 85-year-old man has died after a crash on the A12 at Chelmsford in Essex, police have confirmed.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours after the collision, on the northbound carriageway between junctions 17 and 18 at Howe Green, shortly after 1pm yesterday.

The closure blocked the main route between Suffolk and London.

Essex Police has now confirmed a man died following the collision and his family have been informed.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 594 of April 15.

