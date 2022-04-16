Man, 85, dies after serious crash on A12

The A12 at Howe Green near Chelmsford, where the collision happened - Credit: Google Maps

An 85-year-old man has died after a crash on the A12 at Chelmsford in Essex, police have confirmed.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours after the collision, on the northbound carriageway between junctions 17 and 18 at Howe Green, shortly after 1pm yesterday.

We are now able to confirm a man has died after being involved in a collision on the #A12.



We were called to the n'bound carriageway close to junction 17, at #HoweGreen, at about 1.10pm yesterday.



Sadly, we can now confirm an 85-year-old man has died.https://t.co/OEVHWshKHX — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) April 16, 2022

The closure blocked the main route between Suffolk and London.

Essex Police has now confirmed a man died following the collision and his family have been informed.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 594 of April 15.

