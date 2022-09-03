Ipswich man arrested after motorcyclist dies in serious crash on A12

Breaking

A man died after a serious crash on the A12 at Marks Tey, near Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

A man from Ipswich has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a motorcyclist died in a crash on the A12.

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway at Marks Tey, towards Ipswich, at about 4.40am on Saturday.

Essex Police later revealed a motorcycle had been involved in a collision with a silver or grey Volkswagen Golf.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man, died at the scene.

A 26-year-old man from Ipswich has since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by careless while unfit through drink, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, failing to stop at the scene and drink driving.

He remains in custody.

The northbound carriageway remains closed at junction 26 as police continue their investigation into the crash.

A diversion route remains in place and drivers have been urged to avoid the area if possible.

Inspector Mark Fraser, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Essex Police, said: “My thoughts and condolences are with the family of the rider of the motorbike rider.

“My team are working hard to get them answers about what happened and we are working to establish the circumstances which led up to the collision.

“I need anyone who was driving in the area at around 4.40am, and slightly before, who saw anything to contact us.

“Please check your dash cam to see if you have any footage of what happened or how either vehicle was being driven in the moments leading up to the collision.”

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 239 of September 3.