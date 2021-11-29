Woman taken to hospital after car crashes into post on A12

A woman has been taken to hospital following a single vehicle crash on the A12 - Credit: Google Maps

A woman has been taken to hospital following a single vehicle crash on the A12 near Southwold.

Police were called to the crash at Wangford at 6.30am today to reports that a car had crashed into a post.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the female driver was being taken to hospital by her husband.

Drivers are being asked to take extra care on the roads this morning due to the icy conditions.

