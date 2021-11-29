News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times

Woman taken to hospital after car crashes into post on A12

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:27 AM November 29, 2021
A woman has been taken to hospital following a single vehicle crash on the A12 

A woman has been taken to hospital following a single vehicle crash on the A12 - Credit: Google Maps

A woman has been taken to hospital following a single vehicle crash on the A12 near Southwold. 

Police were called to the crash at Wangford at 6.30am today to reports that a car had crashed into a post. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the female driver was being taken to hospital by her husband.

Drivers are being asked to take extra care on the roads this morning due to the icy conditions

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

A12
A12 Suffolk News

