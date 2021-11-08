News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Breaking

All lanes closed on A14 after crash involving lorry and pedestrian

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:17 AM November 8, 2021
Updated: 8:29 AM November 8, 2021
The A14 at Woolpit is blocked following a collision involving three lorries and a car. One lane of the A14 is closed.

The A14 is currently closed in both directions because of a crash

Both carriageways on the A14 are currently closed near Bury St Edmunds after a "serious" crash involving a pedestrian and a lorry. 

Police were called to the crash in the eastbound carriageway at around 7.30am this morning between the Moreton Hall Interchange and Rougham turn off. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said it is likely the roads will be closed for a few hours while emergency services are on the scene. 

The spokesman also said police are asking motorists to find alternative routes. 

The extent of any injuries are not yet known. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

A14
Suffolk Live
A14 Suffolk News
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Great grandmother Patricia Hughes died as the result of a serious fire Suffolk Coroners Court heard

Suffolk Coroner's Court

Boy, 10, dies in Ipswich after being found 'unresponsive' by mum

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Illuminated Helimgham Hall Picture: HELMINGHAM HALL

Christmas

Illuminated Garden Trail to turn Suffolk estate into winter wonderland

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Lee Evans is fouled by Benny Couto.

Ipswich Town FA Cup | Live

Matchday Recap: Walton penalty save keeps Town in FA Cup

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The Pine House Company in Ixworth are closing after 20 years PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Retail

'We've loved every minute': Owners call time on 'dream' furniture business

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon