All lanes closed on A14 after crash involving lorry and pedestrian

The A14 is currently closed in both directions because of a crash

Both carriageways on the A14 are currently closed near Bury St Edmunds after a "serious" crash involving a pedestrian and a lorry.

Police were called to the crash in the eastbound carriageway at around 7.30am this morning between the Moreton Hall Interchange and Rougham turn off.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said it is likely the roads will be closed for a few hours while emergency services are on the scene.

The spokesman also said police are asking motorists to find alternative routes.

The extent of any injuries are not yet known.

