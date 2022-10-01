A14 partly closed after crash between car and tractor

A crash between a car and a tractor has blocked the A14 near Stowmarket - Credit: Google Maps

The eastbound carriageway of the A14 has been blocked after a crash between a tractor and a car.

Emergency services were called at about 8.10am today, October 1, to junction 50 at Creeting St Peter after reports of a two vehicle collision.

Four appliances from Suffolk Fire & Rescue have been sent to the scene from Ipswich East, Princes Street, Debenham and Needham Market.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, nobody has been injured in the crash, but the road has been closed while emergency services remain at the scene.

The AA Traffic Map is showing building traffic on the road.