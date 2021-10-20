News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A14 roundabout lanes remain closed as burst water main repaired

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:59 AM October 20, 2021   
Motorists were seen driving through the flooding on the Bury St Edmunds roundabout on Tuesday

Motorists were seen driving through the flooding on the Bury St Edmunds roundabout on Tuesday

Two lanes of a roundabout off the A14 at Bury St Edmunds remain closed as engineers repair a burst water main.

Anglian Water has confirmed the lanes at the Bedingfield Way roundabout, near the Moreton Hall estate, are still sealed off after Tuesday's flooding.

A number of residents in the Bury St Edmunds area reported low water pressure or no water on Tuesday, with engineers later rerouting the network.

However, the "complex" position of the main pipe under the A14 has seen Anglian Water enforce the lane closure on the roundabout off the A14.

A diversion route has been put in place, the firm added.

Anglian Water has shut two lanes of the roundabout to repair the pipe

Anglian Water has shut two lanes of the roundabout to repair the pipe

An Anglian Water spokesman said: "Following a burst water main in Bury St Edmunds yesterday, our engineers responded quickly to reroute water around our network to restore supplies to all customers.

You may also want to watch:

"All flooding from the burst has now subsided. We're now in the process of planning the repair to the damaged pipe.

"Due to its position under the A14, it's a more complex repair than normal. In order to keep our engineers and other road users safe, we have closed two lanes of the Bedingfeld Way roundabout, with a diversion in place.

"We’d like to thank local residents for their patience while we carry out this emergency work."

