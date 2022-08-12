News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

A14 in west Suffolk closes overnight after serious multi-vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:16 AM August 12, 2022
There are severe delays on the A14 at Newmarket

The A14 in west Suffolk was closed overnight - Credit: Google Maps

The A14 in west Suffolk was closed for several hours overnight after a serious crash involving a number of vehicles.

The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway between junction 36 for the A11 and junction 37 for Newmarket shortly before 6pm on Thursday, National Highways said on Twitter.

Two of the three lanes were initially closed, before National Highways confirmed the eastbound carriageway was completely shut shortly before 3am on Friday.

The road reopened several hours later after 5am.

The conditions of the drivers involved in the crash are not known at this time.

Suffolk police has been approached for comment.

A14
Suffolk Live News
Newmarket News

Don't Miss

Firefighters are currently tackling a field fire near Great Bealings

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Firefighters tackling fire near popular Suffolk hotel and spa

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A flare on the Portman Road pitch.

EFL Cup | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's cup defeat to Colchester played out

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Police are in attendance to an "incident" near Sudbury town centre

Suffolk Live News

Police attending 'incident' near town centre

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 11-12-2021 of Richard Keogh. Blackpool boss Neil Critchley will be hoping to have R

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town closing in on deal for experienced defender Keogh

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon