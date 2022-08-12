A14 in west Suffolk closes overnight after serious multi-vehicle crash

The A14 in west Suffolk was closed overnight - Credit: Google Maps

The A14 in west Suffolk was closed for several hours overnight after a serious crash involving a number of vehicles.

The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway between junction 36 for the A11 and junction 37 for Newmarket shortly before 6pm on Thursday, National Highways said on Twitter.

Traffic has been STOPPED on the #A14 eastbound in #Cambridgeshire between J36 (#A11) and J37 (#Newmarket) due to a multi-vehicle collision.



Emergency services are en-route to the scene.



There's approximately 4 miles of congestion on approach. pic.twitter.com/ohweo0AktV — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) August 11, 2022

Two of the three lanes were initially closed, before National Highways confirmed the eastbound carriageway was completely shut shortly before 3am on Friday.

Update- The #A14 eastbound in #Cambridgeshire has reopened between J36 (#A11) and J37 (#Newmarket) is now open following a serious multi-vehicle collision. Delays clearing well in the area. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/HS0BqRRXAd — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) August 12, 2022

The road reopened several hours later after 5am.

The conditions of the drivers involved in the crash are not known at this time.

Suffolk police has been approached for comment.