Two people seriously injured after three-car crash on A14

The crash happened on the A14 near the Suffolk-Cambridgeshire border - Credit: Google Maps

Two people have been left with serious injuries after a crash that left the A14 near the Suffolk-Cambridgeshire border closed for several hours.

The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway between junction 36 for Swaffham Bulbeck and junction 37 for Newmarket shortly before 6pm on Thursday.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said the crash involved three vehicles, with a lane closure initially put in place.

One vehicle also ended up in a ditch after the crash, police added.

The road was fully closed later in the evening while the vehicles were recovered.

The police spokesman said the eastbound carriageway reopened at about 3am on Friday.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Cambridgeshire police, quoting incident number 362 of August 11.