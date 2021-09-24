A14 sliproad reopens following serious collision
An A14 sliproad has been reopened following an accident earlier today.
The J51 sliproad near Needham Market was closed at around 2.30pm following a serious collision.
Officers from Suffolk Police and the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team were at the scene for three hours.
The conditions of the motorists involved in the collision are not known at this time.
