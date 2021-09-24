A14 sliproad reopens following serious collision

Published: 7:00 PM September 24, 2021

The A14 near Needham Market - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

An A14 sliproad has been reopened following an accident earlier today.

The J51 sliproad near Needham Market was closed at around 2.30pm following a serious collision.

Officers from Suffolk Police and the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team were at the scene for three hours.

The conditions of the motorists involved in the collision are not known at this time.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

