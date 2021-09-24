News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

A14 sliproad reopens following serious collision

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:00 PM September 24, 2021   
Police and ambulance crews are at the scene of a collision on the A14 near Needham Market Picture:

The A14 near Needham Market - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

An A14 sliproad has been reopened following an accident earlier today.

The J51 sliproad near Needham Market was closed at around 2.30pm following a serious collision.

Officers from Suffolk Police and the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team were at the scene for three hours.

The conditions of the motorists involved in the collision are not known at this time.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 


You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Needham Market News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

couple outside rivenhall end home

A12

Couple fear they will never sell home after A12 upgrade outside

Piers Meyler

Logo Icon
Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Suffolk man guilty of raping schoolgirl and facing jail sentence

Jane Hunt

person
An Essex and Herts air ambulance

Suffolk Live

Man airlifted to hospital after suffering serious leg injuries in crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Armed police were called to an address in Braintree (stock image) Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Suffolk Live

Teen among two arrested in armed police incident

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon