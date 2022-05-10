Driver remains in hospital with serious injuries after crash off A14

A driver remains in hospital after a two-vehicle crash off the A14 in Stowupland - Credit: Google Maps/Archant/Simon Parker

A driver remains in hospital with serious and potentially life-changing injuries after a two-vehicle crash off the A14 near Stowmarket.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the crash in Church Road, Stowupland, at about 11.10am on Monday.

The air ambulance was also called to the crash, which left the road closed for a number of hours.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service confirmed yesterday that the driver was taken to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds for further treatment for a serious and potentially life-changing leg injury.

The driver of the other vehicle was left uninjured, a Suffolk police spokesman confirmed.

Stowmarket police were also advising people to find alternative routes yesterday while the road was closed.

