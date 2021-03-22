News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Motorists warned of A140 closure due to roundabout upgrade project

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:03 AM March 22, 2021   
The A140 at Eye is being upgraded following a number of collisions

The A140 at Eye is being upgraded following a number of collisions - Credit: Suffolk County Council

The A140 at Eye is set to close this weekend as a £3.1million project to install new roundabouts nears completion.

A section of the road from the new northern roundabout, south to Old Ipswich Road in Yaxley, will close from 8pm on Friday so it can be connected to the southern roundabout.

It will be shut to motorists until 5am next Monday.

The highways team at Suffolk County Council has also said other minor roads in Yaxley will be closed as contractors complete the project.

Castleton Way will be closed between the A140 and the Oaksmere Business Park from 5am on Wednesday through to 5am next Monday, while Eye Road will be shut from 5am on Wednesday through to April 23.

Diversions will be in place and clearly signposted for all road closures.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk County Council is upgrading the A140 following a number of reported accidents on the road over the last few years.

Most Read

  1. 1 Six arrests and 83 suspected stolen dogs seized after police raid
  2. 2 Look inside: Aldeburgh seafront home, just three metres wide, on market for £850,000
  3. 3 Line of Duty is back... but did you know the Ipswich Town link?
  1. 4 What can you do from March 29 as more lockdown restrictions ease?
  2. 5 Covid rates above national average in Ipswich, with small rises in other areas
  3. 6 Deben Inns boss reveals which three of his Suffolk pubs will reopen first
  4. 7 When do clocks go forward in 2021 - and what's the reason?
  5. 8 'Nature's therapy' - Suffolk care home sets up farm for people living with dementia
  6. 9 Communist Party returns to field candidates in Suffolk elections
  7. 10 Man jailed for 'absolutely disgraceful' attack on police officers

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sophie Hermann in the first episode of Made in Chelsea

TV

Made in Chelsea stars filming in Suffolk

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Cordons were in place at a house in Woodbridge on Wednesday

Man died after trench collapsed at building site, coroner hears

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Manager Paul Cook at Portsmouth

'Mentally we are not as strong as we should be' - Cook on 2-1 defeat at...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Portsmouth manager Paul Cook celebrates after the final whistle during the Sky Bet League Two match

Football

'I should have stayed... that's the brutal truth' - Cook on his...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus