Motorists warned of A140 closure due to roundabout upgrade project

Published: 11:03 AM March 22, 2021

The A140 at Eye is being upgraded following a number of collisions - Credit: Suffolk County Council

The A140 at Eye is set to close this weekend as a £3.1million project to install new roundabouts nears completion.

A section of the road from the new northern roundabout, south to Old Ipswich Road in Yaxley, will close from 8pm on Friday so it can be connected to the southern roundabout.

It will be shut to motorists until 5am next Monday.

The highways team at Suffolk County Council has also said other minor roads in Yaxley will be closed as contractors complete the project.

Castleton Way will be closed between the A140 and the Oaksmere Business Park from 5am on Wednesday through to 5am next Monday, while Eye Road will be shut from 5am on Wednesday through to April 23.

Diversions will be in place and clearly signposted for all road closures.

Suffolk County Council is upgrading the A140 following a number of reported accidents on the road over the last few years.