A143 near Bury St Edmunds closed after three-car collision

Published: 7:22 AM October 6, 2021 Updated: 8:40 AM October 6, 2021

The A143 near Bury St Edmunds has been closed after a collision - Credit: Google Maps

The A143 south of Bury St Edmunds has been closed in both directions following a collision between three cars.

The road has been shut between Chedburgh and Whepstead, Suffolk police said on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Officers are currently at the scene, while fire crews from Bury St Edmunds and Wickhambrook stations were dispatched earlier in the morning.

Road closure A143 at Chedburgh near to Rede Hall due to RTC #1301 pic.twitter.com/tZj0cB6hYb — Haverhill Police (@PoliceHaverhill) October 6, 2021

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed a BMW, Citroën and Land Rover had collided.

The conditions of the motorists involved in the collision are not known at this time.

