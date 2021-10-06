News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

A143 near Bury St Edmunds closed after three-car collision

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:22 AM October 6, 2021    Updated: 8:40 AM October 6, 2021
The A143 near Bury St Edmunds has been closed after a collision

The A143 near Bury St Edmunds has been closed after a collision - Credit: Google Maps

The A143 south of Bury St Edmunds has been closed in both directions following a collision between three cars.

The road has been shut between Chedburgh and Whepstead, Suffolk police said on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Officers are currently at the scene, while fire crews from Bury St Edmunds and Wickhambrook stations were dispatched earlier in the morning.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed a BMW, Citroën and Land Rover had collided.

The conditions of the motorists involved in the collision are not known at this time.

Join our Suffolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Disappointed Sam Moorsey makes his way to the dressing room after the loss at Accrington Stanley.

Accrington Stanley vs Ipswich Town

Morsy on Town's reality check at 'horrible and disgusting' Accrington

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Check out some of the best fireworks displays and Bonfire Night celebrations in Somerset for 2021

Suffolk Live

Council make 'difficult decision' to cancel Needham Market fireworks

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Ashfield Place Farm near Debenham

Property

Sizeable Suffolk farm hits the market with a price tag of nearly £10m

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
Denham Road in Dalham, near Newmarket, has been closed after a crash

Suffolk Live

Bus driver dies after crash in village near Newmarket

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon