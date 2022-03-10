Police re-appeal after van driver dies in collision in north Suffolk

Police are looking for information about a fatal crash that happened on the B1106 Brandon Road, near Elveden - Credit: Google Maps

Police have issued a re-appeal for information after a van driver was killed in a collision in north Suffolk last month.

The incident happened on the B1106, near the A11 junction in Elveden, at about 6.50am on Thursday, February 10.

A man in his 30s, who was driving a van, was pronounced dead at the scene after being involved in a collision with an Audi.

The driver of the Audi, a woman in her 20s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with potentially life-threatening injuries after the collision.

The road remained closed between the A11 and Culford for several hours as police carried out an investigation.

The B1106, also known as Brandon Road, is a single carriageway road surrounded by woodland on either side.

Any witnesses to the collision on the B1106 are asked to contact the Serious Collision Team at Suffolk police, quoting CAD 42 of February 10.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.