Bus driver dies after crash in Suffolk village

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:31 AM October 4, 2021   
Denham Road in Dalham, near Newmarket, has been closed after a crash

The road in Dalham, near Newmarket, was closed for several hours after the crash - Credit: Google Maps

A bus driver died in a crash near Newmarket last week, police have confirmed.

Police, fire crews and the ambulance service were called to the junction of Dunstall Green Road and Denham Road in Dalham, shortly before 2.55pm on Friday, October 1.

Suffolk police later confirmed a bus, which was not carrying any passengers at the time, had crashed into a post and road sign at low speed.

The driver of the bus, a man in his 50s, died at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours as emergency services attended the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage prior to the crash is urged to contact Suffolk police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101, quoting CAD 209 of October 1.


