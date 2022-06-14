Updated
Driver in hospital with serious injuries after crash with lorry on A14
- Credit: Google Maps
A driver has been taken to hospital after a serious crash on the A14 in mid Suffolk this morning.
Police were called to the westbound carriageway between Haughley and Woolpit just before 1.40am to reports of a collision involving a car and a lorry.
The ambulance service and fire crews were also in attendance, and the driver of the car has been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge having suffered serious injuries.
The A14 westbound was closed at the Beacon Hill junction with the A140, but police have completed their work at the scene and National Highways reopened the road at 10.25am.
Officers would like to hear from any witnesses and ask that any motorists driving in the area at the time of the incident with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle to review the footage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Bury St Edmunds police station, quoting reference: 36646/22.