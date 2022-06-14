News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

Driver in hospital with serious injuries after crash with lorry on A14

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 9:43 AM June 14, 2022
Updated: 10:26 AM June 14, 2022
A driver has been taken to hospital after a serious crash on the A14 this morning

A driver has been taken to hospital after a serious crash on the A14 this morning - Credit: Google Maps

A driver has been taken to hospital after a serious crash on the A14 in mid Suffolk this morning.

Police were called to the westbound carriageway between Haughley and Woolpit just before 1.40am to reports of a collision involving a car and a lorry.

The ambulance service and fire crews were also in attendance, and the driver of the car has been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge having suffered serious injuries.

The A14 westbound was closed at the Beacon Hill junction with the A140, but police have completed their work at the scene and National Highways reopened the road at 10.25am.

Officers would like to hear from any witnesses and ask that any motorists driving in the area at the time of the incident with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle to review the footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Bury St Edmunds police station, quoting reference: 36646/22.

A14
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
A14 Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Westleton Road in Darsham has been closed at the junction with Yoxford Road and Fenstreet Road.

Updated

Village road closed for 7 hours due to police incident

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A former care home has been destroyed in a suspected arson attack in Frinton-on-Sea

Essex Live News

Former care home destroyed in suspected arson attack

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst celebrates with the National League play off final trophy after duri

Football

Hurst linked with former Town player after Grimsby promotion

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The garages off South Close and Quakers Way in Leiston will be demolished

East Suffolk Council

New affordable homes on garages site get the go-ahead

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon