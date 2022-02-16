News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Drivers warned to be 'extra careful' after reports of fallen trees on roads

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:32 PM February 16, 2022
Suffolk Police has warned drivers to be 'extra careful' after a number of reports of fallen trees on roads - Credit: Nick Butcher

Suffolk police have issued a warning to drivers following reports of fallen trees on roads.

People travelling on rural roads are urged to be "extra careful" this evening.

High winds of 45-60mph were expected in parts of the county on Wednesday and a yellow weather warning is now in place until the weekend.

The Met Office has issued the warning for the northern half of Suffolk, including Leiston, Eye, Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, between 5pm on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday.

While yellow wind warnings are in place, the Met Office said rail services could be affected and trees could fall.

There is also a chance of power cuts, damage to buildings and flying debris.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

