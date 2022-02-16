Drivers warned to be 'extra careful' after reports of fallen trees on roads

Suffolk Police has warned drivers to be 'extra careful' after a number of reports of fallen trees on roads - Credit: Nick Butcher

Suffolk police have issued a warning to drivers following reports of fallen trees on roads.

People travelling on rural roads are urged to be "extra careful" this evening.

Please be extra careful on our rural roads tonight. We are responding to a number of trees down on the roads. #1639 — Suffolk Rural, Wildlife and Heritage Policing (@RuralPolicingSC) February 16, 2022

High winds of 45-60mph were expected in parts of the county on Wednesday and a yellow weather warning is now in place until the weekend.

The Met Office has issued the warning for the northern half of Suffolk, including Leiston, Eye, Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, between 5pm on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday.

While yellow wind warnings are in place, the Met Office said rail services could be affected and trees could fall.

There is also a chance of power cuts, damage to buildings and flying debris.

