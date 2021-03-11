News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Access road to A12 blocked by fallen tree

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 10:27 AM March 11, 2021   
Hughes Road, East Bergholt, blocked by a tree

Hughes Road, which provides access to the A12, is currently blocked by a tree - Credit: Erin Goggin

An access route to the A12 has been blocked this morning by a large fallen tree. 

The tree has fallen in Hughes Road, East Bergholt, which provides access to the A12 southbound towards Colchester. 

Drivers have reported that the road is currently impassable.

The fallen tree follows a morning of wet and windy weather across the county

Wind speeds of over 50mph have already been recorded in several places across the county. 

A Met Office yellow-level weather warning for wind remains in place until 3pm today and covers the entire region. 

In the Stowmarket area, about 200 homes were left without power.

