Cable on tracks halts trains between Woodbridge and Saxmundham
Published: 11:36 AM July 6, 2021
- Credit: Greater Anglia
An electricity cable on the tracks at Melton has halted train services between Woodbridge and Saxmundham.
The blown-down cable has also disrupted Great Anglia services on the Ipswich and Lowestoft line as high winds continue to cause travel disruption in Suffolk.
A UK Power Networks engineer is on site and has found that the cable is not a danger.
The ground cable will now be repaired by the electricity service.
