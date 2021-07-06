Cable on tracks halts trains between Woodbridge and Saxmundham

Published: 11:36 AM July 6, 2021

Trains along the Ipswich to Lowestoft line have been delayed. - Credit: Greater Anglia

An electricity cable on the tracks at Melton has halted train services between Woodbridge and Saxmundham.

The blown-down cable has also disrupted Great Anglia services on the Ipswich and Lowestoft line as high winds continue to cause travel disruption in Suffolk.

A UK Power Networks engineer is on site and has found that the cable is not a danger.

The ground cable will now be repaired by the electricity service.

For the latest updates and to get compensation see here journeycheck.com/greateranglia.