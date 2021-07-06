News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Cable on tracks halts trains between Woodbridge and Saxmundham

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:36 AM July 6, 2021   
Stadler train at Lowestoft

Trains along the Ipswich to Lowestoft line have been delayed. - Credit: Greater Anglia

An electricity cable on the tracks at Melton has halted train services between Woodbridge and Saxmundham. 

The blown-down cable has also disrupted Great Anglia services on the Ipswich and Lowestoft line as high winds continue to cause travel disruption in Suffolk

A UK Power Networks engineer is on site and has found that the cable is not a danger. 

The ground cable will now be repaired by the electricity service.

For the latest updates and to get compensation see here journeycheck.com/greateranglia

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Ipswich News
Saxmundham News
Woodbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Moat Cottage at The Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk.

Why are celebrities so fond of this rural Suffolk holiday retreat?

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Elveden Inn Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Coronavirus

West Suffolk pub shuts after Covid scare

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Shotley man Casper de Boer has applied for the EU Settlement Scheme

Dutchman may have to leave Shotley after 50 years in the UK

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Police officers who have been at the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic are being punished, Mr Harris said Picture...

Two people fined in Suffolk for not wearing face masks

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus