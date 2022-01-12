News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man who died in crash week before Christmas named

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:48 PM January 12, 2022
A man has died after a crash on the A143 near Wickhambrook in west Suffolk

A man who died in a crash on the A143 in west Suffolk has been named locally as Phil Clarke - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 30s who died in a crash on a major west Suffolk road the week before Christmas has been named. 

Police and ambulance crews were called to a crash on the A143 near Wickhambrook at around 10.25pm on Saturday, December 18. 

The driver, who has now been named locally as Phil Clarke, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

They arrived to find a Renault Clio had left the road and overturned in a field.

A road closure was put in place between Wickhambrook and Depden for several hours while an investigation was carried out.

The road reopened just before 5am on Sunday, December 19.


Suffolk

