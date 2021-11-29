Person trapped after two vehicle crash near Stowmarket
Published: 10:24 AM November 29, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
One person is currently trapped in their car after a two vehicle crash near Mendlesham.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on at Mendlesham Green at about 8am this morning.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said cutting equipment was being used to rescue one person from a vehicle.
Motorists are being advised to take extra care when driving in the icy conditions.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.