Person trapped after two vehicle crash near Stowmarket

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:24 AM November 29, 2021
One person is currently trapped after a two vehicle crash near Mendlesham, Suffolk

One person is currently trapped after a two vehicle crash near Mendlesham - Credit: Google Maps

One person is currently trapped in their car after a two vehicle crash near Mendlesham. 

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on at Mendlesham Green at about 8am this morning. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said cutting equipment was being used to rescue one person from a vehicle.

Motorists are being advised to take extra care when driving in the icy conditions

