Person trapped after two vehicle crash near Stowmarket

One person is currently trapped in their car after a two vehicle crash near Mendlesham.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on at Mendlesham Green at about 8am this morning.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said cutting equipment was being used to rescue one person from a vehicle.

Motorists are being advised to take extra care when driving in the icy conditions.

