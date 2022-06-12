Motorcyclist dies in crash on A1141 near Monks Eleigh

A motorcyclist has died after crashing on the A1141 near Monks Eleigh - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist has died following a crash which took place earlier today in Monks Eleigh.

Police were called at 8.20am after a motorcyclist on a red Ducatti bike crashed on the A1141, between Monks Eleigh and Brent Eleigh.

Paramedics also attended the incident, but the rider was declared dead at the scene.

Both lanes of the A1141 were closed to enable a police investigation, but it has now reopened.

Officers from Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses and would like anyone who was driving in the area with a dashcam fitted to review their footage and look for anything that might be of assistance.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the serious collision investigation unit quoting reference: 37/26162/22.



