News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Footpath under 'most bashed bridge' remains closed after crash

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:30 PM June 24, 2022
Updated: 12:49 PM June 24, 2022
Signs under the bridge at Needham Market

Signs under the bridge at Needham Market - Credit: Suffolk Highways

The footpath under the railway bridge at Needham Market remains closed a week after a barrier was damaged in a crash.

Suffolk Highways said the Coddenham Road railway bridge, which was named the 'most bashed' in Britain last year, would be sealed off to pedestrians after the incident last Friday.

The barrier at the mid Suffolk railway bridge has been damaged

The barrier at the mid Suffolk railway bridge has been damaged - Credit: Suffolk Highways

In November last year, Network Rail said the bridge had been struck a total of 19 times in the last 12 months –costing about £41,000 in rail delays and cancellations.

The low bridge is often struck by vehicles

The low bridge is often struck by vehicles - Credit: Archant

Works to repair the barrier have started, but Suffolk Highways has said they are due to be completed by Monday, July 4.

However, a Suffolk Highways spokesman said the footpath could reopen before then if the works are completed sooner.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk County Council
Needham Market News

Don't Miss

EastEnders star Jessie Wallace was arrested outside a Suffolk nightclub

Suffolk Live News

EastEnders star Jessie Wallace arrested outside Suffolk nightclub

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Lightning struck all over London as the capital's spell of beautiful weather was brought to an abrup

Suffolk Live News

Weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
the anchor, nayland

Suffolk Live News

Filming for popular ITV show TOWIE to take place at Suffolk pub

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Staff at Perrywood Sudbury with a selection of the cakes and bakes

7 glorious garden centre cafes in Suffolk 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person