Footpath under 'most bashed bridge' remains closed after crash

Signs under the bridge at Needham Market - Credit: Suffolk Highways

The footpath under the railway bridge at Needham Market remains closed a week after a barrier was damaged in a crash.

Suffolk Highways said the Coddenham Road railway bridge, which was named the 'most bashed' in Britain last year, would be sealed off to pedestrians after the incident last Friday.

The barrier at the mid Suffolk railway bridge has been damaged - Credit: Suffolk Highways

In November last year, Network Rail said the bridge had been struck a total of 19 times in the last 12 months –costing about £41,000 in rail delays and cancellations.

The low bridge is often struck by vehicles - Credit: Archant

Works to repair the barrier have started, but Suffolk Highways has said they are due to be completed by Monday, July 4.

However, a Suffolk Highways spokesman said the footpath could reopen before then if the works are completed sooner.