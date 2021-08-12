Overturned lorry on A14 slip road near Bury St Edmunds

Published: 2:29 PM August 12, 2021 Updated: 3:30 PM August 12, 2021

A lorry has overturned on the slip road of the A14 near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A 44-tonne lorry is on its side, blocking traffic from leaving the A14 near Bury St Edmunds.

Police were called to the scene of the overturned lorry just before 1pm today at junction 45 at Rougham on the eastbound carriageway.

The driver has been rescued from the cab but any injuries are not yet known.

Police remain at the scene as fuel has leaked onto the road.

This is the second incident on the A14 today after a single vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist brought the A14 to a standstill earlier.