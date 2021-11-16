News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Pedestrian dies after collision with lorry on A14

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:18 AM November 16, 2021
Updated: 7:25 AM November 16, 2021
There are severe delays on the A14 near Newmarket after a crash

The pedestrian died after a collision with a lorry on the A14 at Exning, near Newmarket - Credit: Google Maps

A pedestrian has died after a collision involving a lorry on the A14 near Newmarket, police have confirmed.

Police were called to the eastbound carriageway at Exning at about 6.10pm on Monday after receiving reports of concern for the safety of a man on the road.

The ambulance service was also called after the man was involved in the collision with a lorry, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The eastbound carriageway was closed between junctions 35 and 37 while a collision investigation took place, but one lane of the road reopened a short while later.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, or anyone with dashcam footage of the area, to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 309 of November 15.

Suffolk Live News
Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bersant Celina battles with Herbie Kane.

Ipswich Town vs Oxford United | Live

Matchday Recap: All-square in goalless clash

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The Cactus Club is a new pop up shop owned by Emily Hicks, located in the Woodbridge Thoroughfare in

Visit Suffolk

9 of the most beautiful gift shops in Suffolk 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Car on its side in Hargrave, west Suffolk

Man arrested after crash blocks road in west Suffolk

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
The Rosery Country House Hotel and Restaurant in Exning

West Suffolk hotel with royal links hits the market for £1.1million

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon