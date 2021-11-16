Pedestrian dies after collision with lorry on A14

The pedestrian died after a collision with a lorry on the A14 at Exning, near Newmarket - Credit: Google Maps

A pedestrian has died after a collision involving a lorry on the A14 near Newmarket, police have confirmed.

Police were called to the eastbound carriageway at Exning at about 6.10pm on Monday after receiving reports of concern for the safety of a man on the road.

The ambulance service was also called after the man was involved in the collision with a lorry, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The eastbound carriageway was closed between junctions 35 and 37 while a collision investigation took place, but one lane of the road reopened a short while later.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, or anyone with dashcam footage of the area, to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 309 of November 15.