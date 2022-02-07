Woman in hospital with serious head injuries after crash near Southwold

A crash blocked the A1095 near Southwold for more than 4 hours on Sunday - Credit: Google Maps

A car crash near Blythburgh at the weekend left a woman in hospital with serious head injuries.

The incident happened on Sunday, February 6 at about midday on the A1095 Reydon Road and resulted in the road being closed for more than four hours.

Police said a white Vauxhall Corsa was travelling on the A1095 from Southwold towards the A12 junction when it overtook a blue Vauxhall Corsa.

The white Corsa then left the road and hit a tree stump.

The woman driving the car suffered serious head injuries. She was rescued from the vehicle by the fire service and taken to Addenbrookes Hospital.

No-one else was hurt in the crash.

Police would like to hear from any possible witnesses to the crash and are asking motorists who were in the area to check any dashcam footage they may have.

They would also like to hear from anyone who saw the manner of the vehicles driving before the crash.

Potential witnesses are asked to contact Martlesham police HQ or PC Paul Lynch, quoting CAD 138 of February 6, 2022 on 101 or by emailing paul.lynch@suffolk.police.uk.

