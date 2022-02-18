Road closed after tree brings down power cables in Mildenhall
Published: 1:03 PM February 18, 2022
Updated: 1:17 PM February 18, 2022
A fallen tree has brought down power cables and closed a residential street in Mildenhall due to strong winds from Storm Eunice.
Police were called to Folly Road, at the junction with Finchley Avenue, after the tree fell down.
Mildenhall police have urged drivers to find alternative routes while the tree is cleared.
UK Power Networks engineers have been called to the scene.
The tree is one of many that has fallen in strong winds in the last few hours in west Suffolk, including on the A134 and the A143.
