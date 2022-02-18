Road closed after tree brings down power cables in Mildenhall

The tree has blocked a road in Mildenhall, west Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk police

A fallen tree has brought down power cables and closed a residential street in Mildenhall due to strong winds from Storm Eunice.

Police were called to Folly Road, at the junction with Finchley Avenue, after the tree fell down.

Road closed Folly Road #Mildenhall junction with Finchley Road. Live power cables also down. Please avoid area @Suff_highways and @UKPowerNetworks being called #1815 pic.twitter.com/BhnnPDKc3n — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) February 18, 2022

Mildenhall police have urged drivers to find alternative routes while the tree is cleared.

UK Power Networks engineers have been called to the scene.

The tree is one of many that has fallen in strong winds in the last few hours in west Suffolk, including on the A134 and the A143.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.