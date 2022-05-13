News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man dies after medical emergency near town centre

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:02 PM May 13, 2022
A man has died following a medical emergency in Sudbury

A man has died after emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to a medical emergency in Sudbury. 

Emergency services were called to the incident in Melford Road at about 4.25pm on Monday, May 9

The A131 through the town was closed for a number of hours as emergency services attended the incident which involved a cyclist.

Melford Road was reopened by 10pm on Monday, Suffolk police confirmed. 

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called to a medical emergency on Melford Road in Sudbury.

"Two ambulances, a senior paramedic and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended the scene.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, an adult man was pronounced dead at the scene.” 

Suffolk Live News
Sudbury News

