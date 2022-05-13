Man dies after medical emergency near town centre

A man has died following a medical emergency in Sudbury - Credit: Google Maps/Archant

A man has died after emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to a medical emergency in Sudbury.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Melford Road at about 4.25pm on Monday, May 9.

The A131 through the town was closed for a number of hours as emergency services attended the incident which involved a cyclist.

Melford Road was reopened by 10pm on Monday, Suffolk police confirmed.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called to a medical emergency on Melford Road in Sudbury.

"Two ambulances, a senior paramedic and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended the scene.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, an adult man was pronounced dead at the scene.”