Photos show aftermath of catastrophic tractor crash near airbase

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:59 PM September 29, 2022
Pictures show the aftermath of a serious crash involving a tractor near RAF Mildenhall

Pictures show the aftermath of a serious crash involving a tractor near RAF Mildenhall - Credit: Air Force amn/nco/snco

Photos have captured the aftermath of a car that was crushed by a tractor near a Suffolk airbase.  

The crash happened at about 12.25pm on Saturday, September 24 on the A1101 in Beck Row, outside RAF Mildenhall. 

Video footage captured the moment the car was destroyed by the tractor near the American airbase. 

The car was crushed by the tractor but luckily the driver managed to escape with no major injuries.

A spokesman for the 100th Air Refuelling Wing Public Affairs said: "We can confirm that on September 24 at approximately 12.08pm local standard time a tractor collided with a car that was driven by an Airman stationed at RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom.

The driver was not seriously injured after the crash

The driver was not seriously injured after the crash - Credit: Air Force amn/nco/snco

"The member is okay and had no major injuries.

"After a medical review and care from the Airmen's leadership, the Airmen returned to work on Monday, September 26."

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being unfit for driving through drugs.

Pictures show the aftermath of a serious crash involving a tractor near RAF Mildenhall

Pictures show the aftermath of a serious crash involving a tractor near RAF Mildenhall - Credit: Air Force amn/nco/snco

He has since been released under investigation. 

