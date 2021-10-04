Road closures and timings as the Women's Tour returns to Suffolk
- Credit: Nick Butcher
The Women's Tour is back in Suffolk this weekend as the sixth stage runs from Haverhill to Felixstowe — here's everything you need to know.
Spectators are expected to line the streets as the world's best cyclists leave Haverhill town centre on Saturday morning for the race's final stage.
The 115km route will take them through towns such as Sudbury, Needham Market and Woodbridge before a sprint finish on Felixstowe seafront.
Here's an overview of the route and the times cyclists are expected to arrive:
- High Street, Haverhill - 11.00am
- Sturmer Road, Haverhill - 11.15am
- Skate's Hill, Glemsford - 12.05pm
- B1064, Long Melford - 12.15pm
- B1113, Needham Market - 1.39pm
- B1078, Clopton Hill - 2.16pm
- Melton Road, Woodbridge - 2.41pm
- Sea Road, Felixstowe - 3.20pm
Which roads are set to close on Saturday?
East Suffolk Council has warned of several road closures in Felixstowe to accommodate spectators for the race and the FelixFest celebration.
You may also want to watch:
The following roads will be shut between 4am and 7pm on Saturday:
- Beach Road
- Sea Road
- Orford Road
- Cavendish Road between Sea Road and Manning Road
- Mannings Road between Undercliff Road West and Cavendish Street
Most Read
- 1 Council make 'difficult decision' to cancel fireworks display
- 2 Skipper Morsy on Town's reality check at 'horrible, disgusting and like a non-league team' Accrington
- 3 Lowestoft primary school roof catches fire
- 4 Sizeable Suffolk farm hits the market with a price tag of nearly £10m
- 5 Early morning crash results in one person being arrested
- 6 Seven hundred sausage dogs take a stroll around seaside town
- 7 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
- 8 5 roadworks to be aware of in Suffolk this week
- 9 Horse rider contacted by Government as HGV crisis deepens
- 10 Stu says: Five observations following Town's 2-1 loss at Accrington