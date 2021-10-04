News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road closures and timings as the Women's Tour returns to Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:46 AM October 4, 2021   
The Women's Tour is starting in Haverhill and finishing on Felixstowe seafront

The Women's Tour is back in Suffolk this weekend as the sixth stage runs from Haverhill to Felixstowe — here's everything you need to know.

Spectators are expected to line the streets as the world's best cyclists leave Haverhill town centre on Saturday morning for the race's final stage.

The 115km route will take them through towns such as Sudbury, Needham Market and Woodbridge before a sprint finish on Felixstowe seafront.

The event is expected to draw large crowds across Suffolk this weekend

Here's an overview of the route and the times cyclists are expected to arrive:

  • High Street, Haverhill - 11.00am
  • Sturmer Road, Haverhill - 11.15am
  • Skate's Hill, Glemsford - 12.05pm
  • B1064, Long Melford - 12.15pm
  • B1113, Needham Market - 1.39pm
  • B1078, Clopton Hill - 2.16pm
  • Melton Road, Woodbridge - 2.41pm
  • Sea Road, Felixstowe - 3.20pm

Which roads are set to close on Saturday?

East Suffolk Council has warned of several road closures in Felixstowe to accommodate spectators for the race and the FelixFest celebration.

The following roads will be shut between 4am and 7pm on Saturday:

  • Beach Road
  • Sea Road
  • Orford Road
  • Cavendish Road between Sea Road and Manning Road
  • Mannings Road between Undercliff Road West and Cavendish Street

