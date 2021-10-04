Road closures and timings as the Women's Tour returns to Suffolk

Published: 11:46 AM October 4, 2021

The Women's Tour is starting in Haverhill and finishing on Felixstowe seafront - Credit: Nick Butcher

The Women's Tour is back in Suffolk this weekend as the sixth stage runs from Haverhill to Felixstowe — here's everything you need to know.

Spectators are expected to line the streets as the world's best cyclists leave Haverhill town centre on Saturday morning for the race's final stage.

The 115km route will take them through towns such as Sudbury, Needham Market and Woodbridge before a sprint finish on Felixstowe seafront.

The event is expected to draw large crowds across Suffolk this weekend - Credit: Nick Butcher

Here's an overview of the route and the times cyclists are expected to arrive:

High Street, Haverhill - 11.00am

Sturmer Road, Haverhill - 11.15am

Skate's Hill, Glemsford - 12.05pm

B1064, Long Melford - 12.15pm

B1113, Needham Market - 1.39pm

B1078, Clopton Hill - 2.16pm

Melton Road, Woodbridge - 2.41pm

Sea Road, Felixstowe - 3.20pm

Which roads are set to close on Saturday?

East Suffolk Council has warned of several road closures in Felixstowe to accommodate spectators for the race and the FelixFest celebration.

The following roads will be shut between 4am and 7pm on Saturday: